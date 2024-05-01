Live
Just In
YSRCP MLA candidate T N Deepika participates in Nai Brahmins poster unveiling event in Hindupuram
Mrs. T N Deepika, the MLA candidate of Hindupuram Constituency for the YSRCP party, recently took part in the poster unveiling program for the Nai Brahmins community. The event focused on acknowledging Chief Minister Jagananna's commitment to providing financial aid to Nai Brahmins, as promised during the 2019 elections.
During the event, it was highlighted that the government has been providing various benefits to the community, such as an annual financial aid of ten thousand rupees, free electricity for salon shops, and social security measures. Additionally, for the upcoming election, T N Deepika has been nominated as the MLA candidate for Hindupuram, with Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate, emphasizing the party's commitment to women empowerment.
The event was attended by councilors Ramachandra and Lakshmi Mahesh Goud, as well as senior leaders and members of the Nai Brahmin Sangam. They urged all Nai Brahmins to support and vote for T N Deepika to ensure victory with a significant majority.