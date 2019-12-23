YSRCP MLA RK Ramakrishna Reddy absconds after announcement of 3 capitals: Farmers

Amaravati: The protesting farmers at the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Amaravati capital city have lodged a missing case on the local YSRCP MLA RK Ramakrishna Reddy, on Monday at the Mangalagiri police station.

The farmers, in their complaint, explained that the MLA absconded after the announcement of the three capitals idea by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They informed that they have been worrying over the missing of their MLA, since then.

Petitioners, including G Vijay Bhaskar, K Govinda Rao, Rudra Koteswara Rao, and others demanded the police officials to identify the whereabouts of the MLA immediately and inform them. The farmers explained that they wished to inform their problems after the announcement of the three capitals, to the MLA. Farmers blamed that, from the last one week, they could not find him either at his home, office or any other place.