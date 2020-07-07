YSRCP MLA Roja launches 108 vehicle in Nagari, drives the vehicle

Nagari MLA and APIIC chairperson RK Roja who has launched the 108 and 104 ambulance vehicles at YSR Statue in Punnami Circle in Nagari has drive the vehicle while the locals cheered her. Meanwhile, Roja said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan, who has put a huge burden on public health, has bought 108 and 104 vehicles and made them available to the public.

The new 108 and 104 ambulances were inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vijayawada on July 1. Ambulances from all over Vijayawada have flown around the state. Of these, 676 were 104, while another 412 were 108. On the other hand, our of the 412 vehicles, 282 of these were new state-of-the-art medical ambulances related to Basic Life Support (BLS). Another 26 ambulances have been set up to provide medical care to neonatal.

The government has made changes in 104 services by including Mobile Medical Units, which were equipped with all the amenities to provide cutting edge medical services even in remote areas. The vehicles were arranged simultaneously so that a service was available at the center of each zone.