YSRCP MLA sets an example by holding cremation ceremony for corona victims in Tirupati

Tirupati MLA, Covid Coordinating Committee Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy himself stepped into the fray to dispel rumours about the funeral of coronavirus victims' bodies. An awareness program was organized at Govinda Dam on Karakambadi Road to dispel the myths about burying coronavirus bodies. On this occasion he cremated the corpses of the dead. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Girisha was present on the occasion.

He said the bodies were taken out of the hospital, loaded into ambulances, handed over to family members and cremated. He said that it is inappropriate for people and family members to be scared of coronavirus victims The MLA said he was attending the funeral of Coronavirus victims in Tirupati as per the directions of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the event was organized to inform the people of covid that even with proper guidelines and proper precautions, funerals can be held. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who attended Coronavirus victims funeral stood as example. Many lauded MLA Bhumana at the funeral for creating awareness among the people.

Meanwhile, state's Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday as its aggregate number of cases reached 2,81,817, with the addition of 8,732 in the last 24 hours. The latest bulletin said after a cumulative 28,12,197 sample tests, the infection positivity rate touched 10.02 per cent, the highest so far. The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured on Saturday, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.