YSRCP MLAs, MPs hail setting up of HC in Kurnool: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy stated that all the YSRCP MLAs and MPs of Rayalaseema region welcome the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to establish AP High Court in Kurnool. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create panic among the farmers of Velagapudi and other villages near Amaravati, he regretted.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that developing Kurnool as Judiciary Capital has been pending for a long time. Chief Minister aims to develop all the three regions of the state.

Amaravati will continue as legislative headquarters and the apprehensions of the opposition party leader in this regard were baseless, he said. Under the leadership of Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, a delegation of YSRCP legislators and MPs will meet the Chief Minister shortly to convey their solidarity for setting Judiciary Capital in Kurnool, he further said.

YSR Rythu Bharosa has been proved as a big hit in the state while ground work has been completed for implementing Amma Vodi programme in January, he added.