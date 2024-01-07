  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool

YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
x
Highlights

YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha's brother Ramu was brutally murdered in Kurnool district. 57-year-old Ram was killed by unknown persons at Pendekallu railway junction in Kurnool district.

YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha's brother Ramu was brutally murdered in Kurnool district. 57-year-old Ram was killed by unknown persons at Pendekallu railway junction in Kurnool district. Ramulu worked in the People's War Party 30 years ago.

He surrendered to the police in 1991. He is working in his hometown and has been suffering from mental illness for 10 years.

While sleeping in the railway station yesterday thugs hit him with a stone. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X