Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
Just In
YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
Highlights
YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha's brother Ramu was brutally murdered in Kurnool district. 57-year-old Ram was killed by unknown persons at Pendekallu railway junction in Kurnool district.
YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha's brother Ramu was brutally murdered in Kurnool district. 57-year-old Ram was killed by unknown persons at Pendekallu railway junction in Kurnool district. Ramulu worked in the People's War Party 30 years ago.
He surrendered to the police in 1991. He is working in his hometown and has been suffering from mental illness for 10 years.
While sleeping in the railway station yesterday thugs hit him with a stone. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS