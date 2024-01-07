YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool

YSRCP MLC Pothula Sunitha's brother Ramu was brutally murdered in Kurnool district. 57-year-old Ram was killed by unknown persons at Pendekallu railway junction in Kurnool district. Ramulu worked in the People's War Party 30 years ago.

He surrendered to the police in 1991. He is working in his hometown and has been suffering from mental illness for 10 years.

While sleeping in the railway station yesterday thugs hit him with a stone. Police have registered a case and are investigating.