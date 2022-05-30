YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas slams Atchennaidu for criticising YS Jagan at Mahanadu

YSR Congress Party MLC Duvvada Srinivas has made harsh remarks against Telugu Desam Party state president Atchennaidu stating that he would beat him black and blue for criticizing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Mahanadu.



Duvvada Srinivas participated in a function held at Tekkali in Srikakulam district on the occasion of the completion of three years since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The MLA warned Atchennaidu of severe consequences if he talk filthy about CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He commented that his ambition is to see political downfall of Atchennaidu.

MLC Duvvada Srinivas commented that he was ready to become a suicide bomber to lay down his life for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and opined that he is not afraid of anyone.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party leaders are furious over Duvvada Srinivas' statement and incensed over MLC's comments.