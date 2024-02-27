Live
YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy likely to join TDP
Guntur: YSRCP MLC Janga Krishna Murthy is likely to join the TDP very soon. He is seeking the TDP ticket to contest from Gurazala Assembly constituency in the coming elections.
TDP high command on Monday conducted a phone survey in Gurazala Assembly constituency on Janga Krishna Murthy’s candidature. Based on the survey result, the party leadership is expected to make a decision. He is likely to shift his loyalty to the TDP after getting assurance on the party ticket, it is learnt.
Janga Krishna Murthy was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Gurazala Assembly constituency twice on the Congress party ticket.
He tried his best to get a YSRCP ticket to contest from Gurazala. The YSRCP high command rejected his proposal. He conducted meetings with his followers and decided to quit the ruling party. He is likely to join TDP along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, it is learnt.