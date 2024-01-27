Live
Just In
YSRCP MP Gurumurthy sanctions funds for road repairs in Satyavedu
YSR Congress Party Tirupati MP Gurumurthy has allocated funds for upgrading roads in Satyavedu constituency. The District Collector has sanctioned 5...
YSR Congress Party Tirupati MP Gurumurthy has allocated funds for upgrading roads in Satyavedu constituency. The District Collector has sanctioned 5 road works with an amount of Rs.1.80 crores, out of which Rs.40 lakhs have been allotted to Thottambedu mandal and the remaining Rs.1.40 crores to Satyavedu constituency.
The details of the sanctioned works include the repair and development of Santa Vellore to Sulurupet road, construction of a BT road from VR Kandriga to TP Palem, and construction of cement roads between Chinna Panduru and Varadaiya Palem.
The Collector's order states that the funds for these road works will come from MP Lads, District Mineral Seys funds, and a total matching grant of Rs.1.80 crores.
MP Gurumurthy expressed his intention to further develop the Satyavedu constituency with the cooperation of Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He assured that he will work towards the constituency's development in all aspects with Jagananna's support.