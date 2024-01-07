  • Menu
YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra receives a good response on 15th day
The MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam and YCP coordinator for the East Constituency, expressed confidence that the padayatra (a walkathon) organized in Visakha East Constituency will receive a great response from the people. On the 15th day, the padayatra passed through areas like Gandhinagar, Krishnanagar, Sriram Nagar where the local issues were inquired about.

Golagani Hari Venkatakumari Srinivas, the Corporator for the GVMC 11th Ward, mentioned that the 8 km walk continued on the 15th day. Mr. MVV Satyanarayana stated that the purpose of the padayatra, which has been ongoing for the past 15 days, is to understand the issues faced by the public. He assured that everyone from Gadapagadapa, where the padayatra reached, will be given importance and their concerns will be addressed.

The program witnessed the participation of East Constituency Election Observers Molliappa Rao, Chokkara Shekhara Rao, Basha, along with a large number of women, party leaders, fans, corporation directors, chairpersons, leaders of various affiliated organizations, party leaders, and women.



