YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy slams TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy have slammed TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu that he will inject the yellow virus to the people who get ready to do anything for him.

MP took his Twitter handle and posted a tweet that, the yellow virus is so dangerous that the people who earned a good reputation over 30-40 years will spoil it in just one or two years.





తనను నమ్మి దేనికైనా సిద్ధపడే వారికి బాబు ఎల్లో వైరస్ ఎక్కిస్తాడు. అదెంత డేంజరస్ గా పనిచేస్తుందంటే 30-40 ఏళ్ల పాటు సంపాదించుకున్న పేరు ప్రతిష్ఠలను ఒకటి రెండేళ్లలో నాశనం చేసుకుంటారు. పనైపోగానే వైరస్ ఇంజెక్షన్ ఇంకొకరికి గుచ్చుతాడు. 'మత్తు'లో ఏం జరిగిందో మొదట అర్థం కాదు వాళ్లకు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) April 11, 2020





This Twitter message comes in the amid when the YSRCP government has passed an ordinance removing the existing State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and appoints retired judge Kanakaraj in his place. Kanakaraj served as justice at Madras High Court for nine years.

Raising objections over the government's decision, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has sent a letter through email to AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan that YSRCP-led government has brought in an amendment to remove the present SEC, who postponed the local body elections with the outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic and urged his intervention to uphold the rule of law and democratic values in the state.