YSRCP MPs N Reddappa and P Mithun Reddy donates Rs 50 lakhs and 1 crore to fight COVID-19

Chittoor MP N.Reddappa and Rajampet MP P.Mithun Reddy have donated Rs.1.0 crore and Rs.50 lakhs respectively towards corona relief fund with an appeal to N.B.Gupta, District Collector to divert their MPlads fund for CM relief fund account. It may be the first incident in the state that YCP MPs have come forward for funding towards corona relief operations.

Earlier, V Balashowry, YSR Congress MP from Machlipatnam has contributed the highest of whooping Rs 4 crore of his MPLAD fund to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. He has also urged all the 28 MPs from Andhra to contribute a similar amount for the cause.

All the celebrities from all sections are coming forward to donate to CM relief fund to fight for the stoppage of fast-spreading coronavirus in the state.