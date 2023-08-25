YSRCP MPs to meet CEC on August 28 at 4.30 PM over voters list

The Central Election Commission has finalised the appointment of YSRCP MPs, who will meet with the CEC on the 28th of this month at 4:30 pm. The purpose of this meeting is to bring the TDP's misinformation regarding the voter list to the attention of the CEC.

The YSRCP claimed that during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure from 2014 to 2019, the TDP allegedly secured nearly 60 lakh stolen votes. However, around 30 lakh fraudulent voters were reportedly removed by the YSRCP. As of 2019, the number of voters in Andhra Pradesh was 3,98,34,776, and as of March 31, 2023, the number stands at 3,97,96,678. "Despite the decrease in the number of voters compared to Chandrababu's regime, the TDP has been spreading false propaganda claiming that they are attracting stolen voters," YSRCP asserted.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has stated that the YSRCP is actively working to remove the stolen votes that were registered during the TDP's rule. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of obstructing the removal of these fraudulent votes and mentioned that he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this issue.