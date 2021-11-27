YSRCP MPs to urge Centre to release `1,000 cr towards interim relief

Amaravati: YSRCP national secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy said that the Parliamentary party meeting presided over by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed on the stand to be adopted by the YSRCP in the ensuring winter session of Parliament.



He said the YSRCP MPs will raise several issues in Parliament to protect the interests of the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after the YSRCP MPs meeting with the Chief Minister here on Friday, Vijayasai said they will make efforts to secure sanction of Rs 55,000 crore for Polavaram project and bring to the notice of Centre six other issues raised by Chief Minister in the recent Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Tirupati.

Vijayasai Reddy said that they would appeal to the Central government for immediate release of Rs 1,000 cr towards relief measures in flood-affected districts. He said they would also raise the BC Census issue.

The YSRCP MPs would urge the Centre to withdraw the plan to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and to sanction the Special Category Status (SC) to AP.

He said that steps should be taken for securing clearance of Rs 1,703 crore from the Central government to AP Civil Supplies Corporation. He said Telangana has to clear power dues to the tune of Rs 6,112 crore.

Vijayasai said that the Chief Minister asked the MPs to bring pressure on Centre to fill the resource gap in view of the State bifurcation. He said the Central government so far released only Rs 4,117.89 crore against Rs 22,948.76 cr towards the resource gap.