YSRCP neglected rural development: TDP candidate

Vinjamur(Nellore district): YSRCP leaders were spreading false propaganda as they were afraid of losing the elections, criticised TDP, JSP and BJP joint MLA candidate for Udayagiri segment Kakarla Suresh. On Monday, he campaigned in Chakalikonda and Janardhanapuram panchayats of Vinjamur mandal and requested voters to vote for TDP.

Suresh alleged that YSRCP did nothing for village development, whatever development is visible was done during TDP rule. All the problems being faced by people for the past 40 years are still remain unsolved and the State has gone back by 20 years in terms of development during YSRCP rule, he added. Suresh urged the people, if they want development, to vote for him and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as MP.