YSRCP neglected Yeleru modernisation, alleges Somireddy

Nellore: Finding fault with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his baseless allegations on the recent floods in East Godavari district as ‘Man made Mistake’, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that negligence of the previous YSRCP government in modernising Yeleru Reservoir in the name of reverse tendering lead to this floods.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the MLA has pointed out that the former CM has no moral right to criticise the TDP government as irrigation and agriculture departments were totally paralysed due to the appointment of incapable persons as Ministers. Jagan Mohan Reddy is in frustration after losing the CM post, hence making derogatory comments on the State government, he added.

The MLA has reminded that in 2019 TDP called for tenders for increasing the inflow capacity of Yeleru canal from 10,000 to 70,000 cusecs at a cost of Rs 292 crore. He alleged that later the previous YSRCP government cancelled them in the name of reverse tendering.

Somireddy said that TDP had spent Rs 63,000 crore on irrigation projects between 2014-19, despite serious financial crisis following State Bifurcation. He analysed that during its five-year tenure, YSRCP has spent only Rs 20,000 crore and totally neglected coastal districts.

The MLA has alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is hatching conspiracy to destabilise the government by adopting various vulnerable methods.