YSRCP North candidate vows to be accessible to people

Visakhapatnam : YSRCP Visakhapatnam North constituency MLA candidate KK Raju said that he has always been accessible to people, resolving a number of their issues and equally focusing on various development activities for the betterment of the segment.

Sharing his views on the YSRCP’s defeat in 2024 polls with the media here on Wednesday, he said although he contested in 2019 elections, he lost by a narrow margin. However, he reiterated, he never ignored public issues despite experiencing defeat and has always been in the forefront in finding solutions to the constituents’ problems for the past five years.

KK Raju stated that ‘politics’ continues to be his area of interest for the past 25 years. He recalled that he embarked on direct politics six years ago to serve the public unconditionally. “My efforts to bring in change in the employment landscape created several job opportunities for the locals and drew investments to the segment,” he conveyed, adding that he is extremely fond of North Andhra, more so, Visakhapatnam.

He said he opted for a political career to serve the people. “In the past six years, I got close to the constituents through my door-to-door campaign. We need to accept that somewhere there is a disconnect among the workers, cadre and the party due to the introduction of certain systems. Although the volunteer system benefited several beneficiaries, it did create a gap between the party leaders and the people,” KK Raju shared. He opined that people decided what they had to do for the 2024 polls but were tight-lipped about it.

In the 2019 elections, the votes of the BJP, TDP and JSP were split. But in 2024, they stitched an alliance. Consolidation of votes has become one of the reasons for the alliance’s victory, he added.