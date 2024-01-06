YSRCP offering MP seat to star director VV Vinayak

Rajamahendravaram: The YSRCP leadership seems to have offered a bumper offer to veteran film director VV Vinayak. A team in YSRCP engaged in inviting Vinayak to the party as he was a film celebrity belonging to the Kapu community. Film actress and state minister Roja Selvamani, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat, and state minister Ambati Rambabu, who is close to the film industry, are on this team.

If Vinayak joins the YCP, the party leadership is giving signals that they are ready to allot an MP seat to him anywhere in Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and Eluru. Will Vinayak, who is close to Megastar Chiranjeevi's family, like to join YSRCP against Pawan Kalyan? The question is also heard. It is also said that if he is interested in contesting the election, he will get the seat from Jana Sena, or else TDP can also accommodate him.

Gandrothu Veera Venkata Vinayak (VV Vinayak) family of the Chagallu area of ​​present-day East Godavari district (erstwhile West Godavari) has extensive business and family connections in Godavari districts. That is why YSRCP leadership is trying hard to bring him into the scene.

The selection of candidates for the Rajahmundry MP seat has become a challenge for the YSRCP in view of the allocation of both the Rajahmundry City and Rural Assembly seats to the Gauda Settibalija caste. The YSRCP succeeded in allocating the Rajahmundry MP seat, traditionally won by the upper castes, to the BC caste in the last election. This time too, this seat will be given to the Settibalija Gowda community, recently MP Bharat announced in the Kartika Samaradhana Sabha assuring his caste people. But since it is impossible to give three seats to one caste, it is reported that Jagan Mohan Reddy is thinking of doing another experiment by giving Rajahmundry MP seat to the Kapu community. Earlier, Girajala Venkataswami Naidu from Rajahmundry, who belongs to the Kapu community, won as a BJP candidate. It is known that YSRCP intends to field Kapu candidates this time keeping all this in mind.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan's special focus on Godavari districts and the widespread presence of Kapu caste in these districts, YSRCP hopes to give more opportunities to Kapus and BCs in the selection of candidates.