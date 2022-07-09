YSRCP Plenary: Reforms changed the face of education sector

Vijayawada: The YSRCP introduced four resolutions on the first day of plenary including on women empowerment and Disha Act, reforms in education sector, Navaratnalu and direct benefit transfer and the fourth one on medical and health.

Introducing resolution on Disha Act Minister RK Roja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the initiative to bring Disha Act for the safety of women. She said 1.29 crore women downloaded Disha app which provides police protection within five minutes after the alert. She said that of the total cases registered under the Disha Act, investigation has been completed in 97.68 per cent cases.

Introducing resolution on reforms in education sector, Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan brought huge reforms in education sector. He said infrastructure in schools was being improved under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He said that following the initiative of the Chief Minister, now the government schools are performing well attracting number of students.

Stating that the YSRCP has been implementing policies as per the Constitutional obligations, Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the YSRCP government introduced several welfare programmes for the benefit of poor including providing educational facilities to poor students on par with corporate schools. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes to uplift the poor.

Introducing a resolution on women empowerment, Minister Ushasri Charan said the Chief Minister was giving top priority to women empowerment.

She said more than 50 per cent reservation was provided to women in nominated posts. She said that as per the Central government survey, AP tops with 51.6 per cent women in top positions.

Introducing resolution on education, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the spending on education sector will help for development of the State and the country. He said the state government has been spending crores of rupees towards education.

Introducing resolution on Navaratnalu, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the State government has deposited Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes as part of implementation of Navaratnalu programme for the past three years. He said the government spent Rs 3,007 cr in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme and Rs 8000 cr in second phase. Under the health sector, the government has spent Rs 16,200 cr so far.