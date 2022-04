YSRCP regional coordinators, district chiefs appointed

Vijayawada: The YSRCP released the list of district president and regional coordinators on Tuesday. Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released the list. Party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed the regional coordinators and district party presidents.

As per the list, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy was appointed as regional coordinator of Chittoor, Anantapur, Satyasai and Annamayya districts. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy were appointed for Kurnool and Nandyal, Anil Kumar Yadav for YSR and Tirupati, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for Guntur and Palnadu, Marri Rajasekar for NTR and Krishna, P V Mithun Reddy and Pilli Subhash Chandrabose for Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada and Konaseema, Y V Subba Reddy for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju, Botcha Satyanarayana for Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Ramakrishna Reddy will act as a coordinator for regional coordinators and district party presidents.

V Vijayasai Reddy will be in-charge of all wings of YSR Congress party.

Likewise, Jagan Mohan Reddy also appointed party district presidents.

As per the list, K R K Bharath will be inicharge of Chittor district, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy-Anantapur, M Sankaranarayana-Sri Satyasai, G Srikanth Reddy-Annamayya, Y Balanagireddy-Krunool, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy-Nandyal, K Suresh Babu-YSR, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy –Tirupati, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy-Nellore, Burra Madhusudan Yadav-Prakasam, Mopidevi Venkataramana-Bapatla, Mekatoti Sucharitha-Guntur, Pennelli Ramakrishna Reddy-Palnadu, Vellampalli Srinivas-NTR, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani)-Krishna, Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas-Eluru, Ch Sriranganath Raju-West Godavari, J Raja Indira Pandit-East Godavari, Kurasala Kannababu-Kakinada, Ponnada Satish Kumar-Konaseema, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao-Visakhapatnam, Karanam Dharmasri-Anakapalli, Kottugulli Bhagyalakshmi-Alluri Sitharama Raju, Pamula Pushpsreevani-Parvathipuram, Chinna Srinu-Vizianagaram and Dharmana Krishna Das as party president of Srikakulam district.