YSRCP registers spectacular victory in Kurnool district

Kurnool: The ruling YSRCP has bagged 256 of the total 302 wards while the opposition TDP won 23, Independents 19, BJP 3 and CPI-1. Of the total 302 wards, 77 wards have been declared unanimous and the polling was conducted to 225 wards.

Speaking to media after the completion of counting process along with Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Sunday, District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said the counting of votes pertaining to urban local bodies of 9 Municipalities that includes Kurnool Municipal Corporation and Gudur Nagara Panchayat was concluded in a peaceful manner. According to sources, the district administration has arranged 11 counting centres for counting of votes pertaining to 225 wards. The counting process was started sharply at 8 in the morning and continued 2 pm. Entire counting process was done in a transparent manner and in a strict way, he said. A war room was set up in the Rayalaseema University from where the counting updates displayed, said the collector.

He further said that they would implement the same kind of procedure at almost all the activities being done by the district administration. He profusely thanked the staff for their support in successful completion of votes counting.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that taking out procession, rallies, holding meetings, bursting of crackers and playing music were strictly not allowed. Police Act 30 and Section 144 was in force, stated the SP.

Joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy was also present at the press conference.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation has a total of 52 wards, 2 have been made unanimous. Of the 50 wards, the YSRCP has won 41, TDP 8 and independents 3. Similarly, Nandyal has 42 wards, 12 unanimous of the 30, YSRCP won 37, TDP-4 and independent-1. Adoni has 42 wards, 9 unanimous, of the 33, YSRCP won 40, TDP-1 and independent-1. Yemmignaur has a total of 34 wards, 2 unanimous, of the 32, YSRCP won 31 and TDP-3. Dhone has a total of 32 wards, 25 unanimous, of the 7 YSRCP won 31 and CPI-1. Atmakur has a total of 24 wards, 15 unanimous. Of the 9, YSRCP won-21, TDP-1 and independents-2. Allagadda has a total of 27 wards, 8 unanimous, of the 19, YSRCP won-22, TDP-2, BJP-2 and independent-1. Nandikotkur has a total of 29 wards, 4 unanimous, of the remaining 25, YSRCP won 21, TDP-1 and independents-7 and Gudur Nagara Panchayat has a total of 20 wards. Of the 20 wards, YSRCP won 12, TDP-3, BJP-1 and independents -4.