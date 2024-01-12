YSRCP releases 3rd list

Vijayawada: After a week-long hectic exercise, the YSR Congress Party on Thursday released the third list of 21 candidates, which includes six MP constituencies and 15 Assembly constituencies.

If one analyses the list, it is clear that the party had given importance to social engineering. After studying the demographic structure of the constituencies, the party has given greater importance to the BC and SC candidates in the third list. Four out of six Lok Sabha candidates announced on Thursday are from the BC community.

It may be mentioned here that the party had announced the first list of 11 in-charges who are also the candidates from those constituencies. Later it announced another list of 27 candidates and on Thursday it cleared the list of 21 candidates.

With this, the YSRCP had changed 59 candidates. However, in some constituencies, it had shifted some candidates to different seats. According to Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, one more list of about 20 candidates may be announced after Sankranti. This would mean that the party had either changed the constituencies or candidates in about 80 seats out of a total of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

The candidates for the six parliamentary constituencies whose names have been announced on Thursday are Srikakulam-Perada Tilak, Visakhkapatnam- Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, Eluru- Karuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, Vijayawada- Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Kurnool-Gumanuri Jayaram and Tirupati- Koneti Adimulam.

For the Assembly constituencies, the list includes Itchapuram-Piriya Vijaya, Tekkali-Duvvada Srinivas, Chintalapudi-Kambam Vijayaraju, Rayadurgam-Mettu Govinda Reddy, Darsi-Buchepalli Sivaprasada Reddy, Putalapattu (SC)-Mutirevula Sunilkumar, Chittoor-Vijayananda Reddy, Madanapalli- Nissar Ahmed, Rajampet-Akepati Amarnath Reddy (now ZP chairman) and ex MLA, Aluru-Busine Virupakshi BC - Boya community, Kodumuru-(SC)-Dr Satish, Gudur (SC)- Meriga Murali MLC, Satyavedu (SC)-Maddila Gurumurthy, Penamaluru – Jogi Ramesh and Pedana-Uppala Ramu.

The party has also appointed Uppada Narayanamma as Srikakulam ZP chairperson.