YSRCP releases fifth list of in-charges to the constituencies

The YSRCP has released its fifth list of coordinators for assembly constituencies and parliament seats in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections. Senior party leaders Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and party state secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the changes at the party's central office in Tadepalli.



In this fifth phase, the party announced the change of in-charges for four MP seats and three MLA constituencies. Anil Kumar Yadav, who is currently the Nellore Town MLA, has been promoted and announced as the candidate for Narasaraopet MP seat followed by Aruku Valley (ST) Regam Matsya Lingam,

Kakinada (MP), Chalamalashetty Sunil Machilipatnam (MP) Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Satyavedu (SC) Nukatoti Rajesh, Tirupati (SC) (MP) Maddila Gurumurthy

In addition to the fifth list, previous lists have also been released, changing coordinators for various assembly and parliament seats. The party has made a total of 67 changes in previous lists, including coordinators for 11 assembly seats in the first list, 27 seats in the second list (3 MP, 24 assembly), 21 seats in the third list (6 MP, 15 assembly), and 8 seats in the fourth list (1 MP, 8 assembly).

As part of the fifth list, Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has been given the responsibility of the Guntur Parliament constituency. Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been appointed as the Regional Coordinator for the Ongole Parliament Constituency. Furthermore, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has also been given the responsibility of being the Regional Coordinator for the Kandukuru, Santanutalapadu, and Kavali assembly constituencies.