YSRCP resorted to Insider Trading in Visakhapatnam, acquires 6000 acres of land: Devineni Uma

The announcement of mooting three capitals have raised war of words between the ruling and opposition parties. The TDP has resorted to filing cases on this issue while the people of North Andhra and Rayalaseema are in awe with the announcement. The TDP key leader Devineni Uma alleged that the YSRCP leaders had acquired over 6,000 acres of land in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam. "CBI inquiry into the matter will reveal the facts," Uma claimed.

"Minister Peddireddy's remarks on the return of govt acquired lands to the farmers is an irresponsible move," Uma said. The former Minister claimed that how far it is reasonable to compare the state with South Africa to moot three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. He recalled Jagan comments on the requirement of 30 thousand acres for capital.

He alleged that insider trading was held in Bogapuram and Gajuwaka. Devineni questioned who did Vijayasai Reddy had met in Visakhapatnam from last six months.