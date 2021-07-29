YSRCP rubbishes TDP charge of attack on Devineni Uma

Amaravati: Strongly objecting to allegations leveled by TDP on the G Kondur incident, YSRCP has said that it was Devineni Uma, who had instigated his cadre to attack the YSRCP leaders and Dalits.

Speaking to media at party workers here on Wednesday, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) slammed TDP leader Devineni Uma for creating a drama and spreading false information that he was attacked by the YSRCP leaders. He said it was Uma who went to the village and created tension and provoked TDP cadre to attack the YSRCP leaders.

He slammed TDP leaders and a section of media for spreading falsehood that Uma was attacked while it was YSRCP leader's car which was damaged. The Minister said the mining quarries in G. Konduru area exists from 1978 and it was clearly evident from the maps that 70 per cent of the mining was conducted during the TDP government. He said Uma blackmailed contractors and cursher owners for commission and made it into forest lane once they refused to give commission. Later in 2018, he was the same person who helped to get permission from the government making it a revenue land.

Earlier, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that he was not involved in the stone pelting incident and clarified that former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao had been attempting to stir up the issue with his alleged remarks. The MLA said that it was YSRCP leader Paladugu Durgaprasad's car that was attacked by the TDP leaders, but it is being falsely propagated by showing it was Devineni Uma's. He said that the former minister has the habit of making false allegations against the government and added that Devineni Uma provoked his partymen near G Kondur police station and attacked YSRCP leader Durga Prasad's car, in which Suresh, a Dalit in the driving seat, was seriously injured. He stated that the entire incident has been recorded by a police station CCTV camera.

In this regard, MLA Krishna Prasad said that it was evident that TDP leader Devineni Uma had been distorting the facts. He demanded the police to take legal action against Devineni Uma, who had been trying to create political disturbance in the village.