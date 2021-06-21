YSRCP rule ruined AP power sector for J-tax: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao on Sunday held the 'corrupt' and 'retrograde' policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government responsible for the destruction of the power sector and all other such prospective growth engines in Andhra Pradesh.

He deplored that the Jagan Reddy regime was hell bent on ruining the power sector just for the sake of 'J-tax' collections to fill the pockets of the ruling party leaders.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asked the Chief Minister and his Ministers to explain how investments and industries would come to AP if its power sector was lying in ruins. Venkat Rao asserted that the High Court of Andhra Pradesh cancelled the solar power tenders just because large-scale irregularities took place in them. This had destroyed the image of AP and India as a whole at the international level.

The Chief Minister should explain for whose sake and benefit the tender conditions were changed in utter disrespect for the laws of the land. The TDP leader alleged that a master plan was made to hand over solar power tenders to Adani and Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's benami Narreddy Visweswara Reddy's Shirdi Sai Electricals. By doing so, they tried to loot Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

This was why the ruling YSRCP leaders were not able to utter a single word on the solar tender debacle. Venkat Rao recalled how the YSRCP leaders raised a hue and cry when the previous TDP set 25 years as the time limit in the power purchase agreements. Now, the Jagan regime has increased this to 30 years. All this was done to amass Rs 1.20 lakh crore illegally over the next 30 years period.