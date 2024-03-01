YSRCP scared after TDP and Jana Sena public meeting in Tadepalligudem

Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the Tadepalli Palace was shaken after witnessing the TDP Janasena Tadepalligudem Assembly meeting held yesterday. He said that the alliance between TDP and Janasena is proving to be a formidable force against what they refer to as the 'YSRCP thieves'.

The upcoming elections are of utmost importance for the state, as the leaders of TDP Janasena have emphasized that the alliance was formed not for personal gain or power, but for the betterment of the 5 crore people of the state. They believe that this alliance is a beacon of hope for the people and will bring about positive change in their lives.

The leaders of TDP Janasena have pointed out several instances of corruption and injustice under the YSRCP government, including the killing of driver Subrahmanyam by MLC Anantha Babu, the closure of TDP canteens providing meals to the poor, and the brutal treatment of Dalit doctor Du Sudhakar.

They have also questioned the achievements of the current government, asking why Jagan Reddy is not able to fulfill promises such as the job calendar, DSC, and free sand distribution. They have expressed confidence in winning in Pulivendula, the stronghold of Jagan Reddy.



The TDP Janasena alliance has laid out their vision for the state, promising to implement welfare schemes, support farmers, provide jobs to the youth, and ensure that government funds are used for the benefit of the poor. They have declared that the alliance is a 'super hit', with TDP poised to win while Vaikapa is set to lose.

