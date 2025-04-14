  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP secretary Joseph resigns

YSRCP secretary Joseph resigns
x
Highlights

YSRCP state secretary Athota Joseph resigned from his post and sent his resignation letter to the YSRCP president YS JaganMohan Reddy on Sunday.

Guntur: YSRCP state secretary Athota Joseph resigned from his post and sent his resignation letter to the YSRCP president YS JaganMohan Reddy on Sunday.

In a statement, he said he had been continuing in the party for the last 15 years and actively participating in party programmes. He said he has no recognition and party leaders are neglecting him.

He said the YSRCP cheated the Madiga community on the SCs categorization. He said, unable to bear the insult, he quit the party. He said the party did not explain the stand of the party on SCs categorization.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick