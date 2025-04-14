YSRCP secretary Joseph resigns

Guntur: YSRCP state secretary Athota Joseph resigned from his post and sent his resignation letter to the YSRCP president YS JaganMohan Reddy on Sunday.

In a statement, he said he had been continuing in the party for the last 15 years and actively participating in party programmes. He said he has no recognition and party leaders are neglecting him.

He said the YSRCP cheated the Madiga community on the SCs categorization. He said, unable to bear the insult, he quit the party. He said the party did not explain the stand of the party on SCs categorization.