Police detains PTI workers in Karachi as clashes erupt before public gathering

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were detained by police on Sunday at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi after clashes erupted near Bagh-e-Jinnah before the party's public gathering, local media reported.

Police officials stated that over 30 workers were detained after the clashes, during which protesters allegedly beat up a police officer. The police said that the detained PTI workers were shifted into a prisoners' van following their arrest at the intersection, Geo News reported. Videos that surfaced on social media platforms showed protesters stopping a police vehicle and pelting stones at it near Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Police carried out shelling to disperse PTI workers who had gathered in the area, while disturbances were also reported at the VIP gate of Mazar-e-Quaid, where clashes erupted between protesters and security personnel. Police officials stated that further action would be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incidents.

The PTI was set to hold a power show at Bagh-e-Jinnah after the Sindh government issued the party a non-objection certificate (NOC). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had said that a "historic" public gathering will be held by PTI during his ongoing visit to Sindh.

In a statement on Saturday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the NOC for the gathering had been issued with conditions, stating that the organisers of the event would bear full responsibility for maintaining law and order. He said speeches against the nation and state institutions would not be permitted, while using provocative language, objectionable material or sectarian statements was not allowed.

On Saturday, Afridi said that PTI would hold a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah despite not receiving written permission from the authorities. Speaking to reporters before leaving for Karachi, Afridi said PTI received a warm welcome in the city and expressed gratitude to the people of Karachi for the warm reception, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Afridi is on a three-day visit to Karachi as part of PTI's preparations for street movement launched as per the instructions given by party founder Imran Khan. The visit is set to conclude with a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah to mobilise support for what the PTI termed a peaceful campaign for Imran Khan's release and the restoration of constitutional rule.