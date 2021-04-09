YSRCP seeks arrest of Naidu, Lokesh for social media post on Gurumurthy

Tadepalli: Two MLAs and an MP from YSRCP in a letter to director general of police Gautam D Sawang took strong exception to a social media posting in the official Facebook timeline of the TDP which allegedly projected the YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency Maddila Gurumurthy in a very poor light and degraded his stature.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna and K Anil Kumar said in the letter to the DGP that the social media posting in the official TDP Facebook timeline described the YSRCP candidate Gurumurthy who served party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy when he undertook padayatra, is now serving minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy because Dalits have no freedom in the YSRCP and let us make Panabaka Lakshmi raise her voice in Lok Sabha.

The post contained Gurumurthy giving massage to the feet of Jagan Mohan Reddy and also to the feet of Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. It also stated whether we need a representative who could raise voice for Andhra in the Lok Sabha or the person who is doing massage to the feet of Ramachandra Reddy.

The people's representatives said that the posting was an insult to the physiotherapist Gurumurthy and also it pointed out his caste and humiliating his profession.

They alleged that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh wantonly insulted the Dalit candidate Gurumurthy by creating such posting in their official Facebook account.

They demanded immediate action against them the removal of such postings from the social media. They also sought registration of criminal cases against Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and their immediate arrest.