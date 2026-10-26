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YSRCP Seeks Prez Intervention in Local Body Polls

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YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has urged President Droupadi Murmu and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer to order an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities, intimidation and nomination-related issues during local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP Seeks Prez Intervention in Local Body Polls
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YSRCP Seeks Prez Intervention in Local Body Polls

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The local body elections in Andhra Pradesh have triggered a major political confrontation between the TDP-led NDA government and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. What began as a contest for control of local institutions has now escalated into a wider battle over electoral fairness and the credibility of the election process.

YSRCP MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to President of India, Draupadi Murmu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer, seeking an independent enquiry into the 'failures' of the State Election Commission (SEC) during the ongoing municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirupati MP expressed serious concerns over alleged violence, intimidation, attacks on Opposition candidates, destruction of nomination papers, police interference and the failure of election authorities to ensure free and fair participation.

He cited incidents in Punganur, Pulivendula, Kadapa, Proddatur, Mydukur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Tirupati and other places.

Interestingly, at the ground level, there are many places like Vijayanagaram where four of a family of a YSRCP leader and LoP in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, filed nominations for the posts of ZPTC chairmen. In Guntur district, another YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu thanked the TDP activists for peaceful filing of nominations and said that let us fight in our own strongholds. Whoever wins will host a biryani party and all from the opposite side would participate in it. Both parties exchanged copies of poll propaganda pamphlets.

However, a lot of noise is being raised over alleged irregularities for narrow political gains. The MP in his letter referred to the attack on Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy, burning of vehicles, house arrests of Opposition leaders and obstruction of candidates attempting to file nominations.

Gurumoorthy pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed the SEC to examine complaints and provide protection. However, nomination extensions were granted only in four Urban Local Bodies, leaving several affected municipalities without similar relief. He said there are at least 222 wards across seven municipalities which recorded no YSRCP nominations because candidates were allegedly prevented from filing them.

The MP requested the President and Governor for an independent examination of the SEC's conduct, including its response to complaints, police deployment, nomination irregularities and compliance with Supreme Court directions.

Gurumoorthy urged the President and Governor to consider appropriate constitutional action against officials, including the State Election Commissioner, if misconduct or serious failures were established through an impartial enquiry.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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YSRCP Local Body ElectionsMaddila GurumoorthyAndhra Pradesh Election ControversyState Election Commission Andhra PradeshYS Jagan Mohan Reddy
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