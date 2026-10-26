YSRCP Seeks Prez Intervention in Local Body Polls

The local body elections in Andhra Pradesh have triggered a major political confrontation between the TDP-led NDA government and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), headed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. What began as a contest for control of local institutions has now escalated into a wider battle over electoral fairness and the credibility of the election process.

YSRCP MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy has written to President of India, Draupadi Murmu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer, seeking an independent enquiry into the 'failures' of the State Election Commission (SEC) during the ongoing municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

The Tirupati MP expressed serious concerns over alleged violence, intimidation, attacks on Opposition candidates, destruction of nomination papers, police interference and the failure of election authorities to ensure free and fair participation.

He cited incidents in Punganur, Pulivendula, Kadapa, Proddatur, Mydukur, Badvel, Rayachoti, Tirupati and other places.

Interestingly, at the ground level, there are many places like Vijayanagaram where four of a family of a YSRCP leader and LoP in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, filed nominations for the posts of ZPTC chairmen. In Guntur district, another YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu thanked the TDP activists for peaceful filing of nominations and said that let us fight in our own strongholds. Whoever wins will host a biryani party and all from the opposite side would participate in it. Both parties exchanged copies of poll propaganda pamphlets.

However, a lot of noise is being raised over alleged irregularities for narrow political gains. The MP in his letter referred to the attack on Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy, burning of vehicles, house arrests of Opposition leaders and obstruction of candidates attempting to file nominations.

Gurumoorthy pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed the SEC to examine complaints and provide protection. However, nomination extensions were granted only in four Urban Local Bodies, leaving several affected municipalities without similar relief. He said there are at least 222 wards across seven municipalities which recorded no YSRCP nominations because candidates were allegedly prevented from filing them.

The MP requested the President and Governor for an independent examination of the SEC's conduct, including its response to complaints, police deployment, nomination irregularities and compliance with Supreme Court directions.

Gurumoorthy urged the President and Governor to consider appropriate constitutional action against officials, including the State Election Commissioner, if misconduct or serious failures were established through an impartial enquiry.