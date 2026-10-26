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Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
In Short
Actor Dhanush has sparked political speculation after transforming his fan club into Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam and meeting supporters in Chennai, though he has not officially announced plans to enter Tamil Nadu politics.
Tamil Nadu has a long tradition of film actors entering politics, and a few of them assuming the office of Chief Minister.
The most important distinction is between actors who became Chief Ministers, major party leaders, legislators and those whose political careers failed to gain significant traction.
M G Ramachandran, who was popularly known as MGR, is the landmark example of someone who succeeded in converting his mass filmy popularity into political power. Though his political journey began with the DMK, in 1972, he formed the AIADMK following differences with the DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Incidentally, Karunanidhi too had links with the film industry as he was considered to be an erudite writer who penned many scripts for films.
MGR slowly but steadily cultivated an image of pro-poor, and his strong fan following helped him in establishing a strong party network. He became the Chief Minister in 1977 and was in office until his death in 1987.
Though there was some political struggle between the wife of MGR and leading actress Jayalalithaa, who had not only acted with MGR in several films but was also a close associate in AIADMK and later became the general secretary of the party. She was mentored by MGR, and hence, after his death, she claimed to be the heir to MGR's legacy. Finally, she became the Chief Minister in 1991 and proved to be an iron lady who dominated state politics for decades.
She had MGR's political legacy, strong party control, an identifiable public image and extensive welfare programmes.
Sivaji Ganesan is another great performer of Tamil cinema; he entered politics through the DMK before moving to Congress and later launching his own political party. Despite his enormous acting reputation, he did not build a comparable electoral following
Though there are other actors like Vijaykanth who launched Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005 and later became the leader of the opposition from 2011 to 2016, he could not make the kind of impact MGR or Jayalalithaa had made.
The latest sensational actor-turned-politician in the 2026 TN Assembly elections was actor Joseph Vijay, who, within a year of launching his party, became the Chief Minister of the state, giving a major blow to the DMK.
In the backdrop of this scenario, the recent activities of Dhanush, who belongs to a film family and made his acting debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), directed by his father, have given rise to strong speculation that he was preparing the ground for entering into active electoral politics.
Dhanush, apart from winning Multiple National Film Awards, over the years developed a name for playing a wide range of characters, from ordinary young men to complex, socially disadvantaged protagonists.
Though Dhanush had not publicly announced his intentions to jump into active politics, speculations are rife following the call for public service he had given in July 2026. Moving beyond films, he had taken up several activities like blood donation camps and community welfare activities.
He also converted his fan club, Dhanush Narpani Mandram, into Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam (Dhanush Welfare Movement). On October 25, 2026, he held an interactive session with members of the women’s wing in Chennai, which was attended by thousands of supporters.
Actor Dhanush on Sunday met members of the women’s wing of his restructured fan club at a private college here, posing for photographs with hundreds of supporters and presenting them with a silver lamp as a return gift.
The meeting comes shortly after the actor reorganised his fan network, formerly Dhanush Narpani Mandram, into a welfare movement named ‘Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam’.
Dhanush has not officially announced any political ambitions. However, the restructuring and the introduction of a new official logo have sparked speculation in Tamil Nadu about a possible entry into politics. Scores of women fans from various districts, including Coimbatore and Ranipet, braved heavy rain to attend the event.
During the interaction, Dhanush posed for photographs with the fans and gave each of them a silver ‘Kamatchi’ lamp. This gave rise to fresh speculation that Dhanush might join the BJP since the lamps gifted to fans had an embossing of a lotus on their bases, which happens to be the election symbol of the BJP. The video of Dhanush distributing the Kamatchi lamp went viral on social media. But when asked about his likely entry into politics, Dhanush avoided answering and left soon after extending Diwali greetings.
Dhanush is still in his early forties. If he is considering politics, he has time to develop an organisation while continuing his film career.
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