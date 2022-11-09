YSRCP senior leader Singaraju Venkatrao passes away due to illness

YSRCP Ongole city president Singaraju Venkatarao (55) passed away on Tuesday morning due to illness. He has been undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for a few months due to illness. Everyone was shocked to hear the news of his death when everyone thought he was recovering. The body was brought from Hyderabad to his residence in Ongole Bandlamitta on Tuesday afternoon.

When Venkatarao's body arrived in Ongole, YSR CP Regional Coordinator, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, his wife Sachidevi and son Balineni Praneet Reddy reached there and mourned over death. A large number of leaders and activists gathered to see the mortal remains of Singaraju Venkatarao, who was well-liked in the city.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh has expressed deep shock over the death of Singaraju Venkatarao.

The last rites will be held today in Mahaprasthan at RTC bus stand and procession will start from Venkatarao's residence in local Bandlamitta on Wednesday.