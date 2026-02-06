YSRCP stages protest against alleged encroachment of Waqf properties

Kurnool: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Minority Wing staged a protest in front of the State Waqf Board office in Vijayawada on Thursday, condemning the alleged move by the coalition government to take over Waqf Board properties.

The demonstrators accused the government of undermining minority rights and targeting Waqf assets without due process or consultation.

The protest was attended by former MLA Hafeez Khan, MLC Ruhulla, Guntur city YSRCP president Noori Fatima, and several leaders and members of the YSRCP Minority Cell.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hafeez Khan alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had assured protection of Muslim and minority rights before the elections but had failed to honour those commitments after coming to power.

He criticised the government for supporting changes to the Waqf Board law in Parliament and questioned the rationale behind acquiring Waqf lands when large tracts of land were already available with government agencies.

Hafeez Khan further alleged that Waqf lands were being taken without the consent of the Waqf Board or the Muslim community, warning that the party would initiate legal action if the government did not reconsider its decision.

Echoing similar concerns, Noori Fatima stated that minorities were facing growing insecurity under the coalition rule and accused the government of attempting to grab Waqf properties in Guntur city.

She asserted that any move against Waqf assets would be strongly resisted.

Khan also alleged that the coalition government was systematically depriving minorities of their lands and challenged it to prove its commitment to minority welfare through constructive action.

He asserted that YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would return to power in 2029 and claimed that Waqf properties leased out under the PPP model would be reclaimed.