YSRCP state women’s wing president criticises alliance for cheating women

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP state women’s wing president Varudhu Kalyani criticised the coalition government for taking women for a ride and cheating them in the pretext of free bus scheme ‘Stree Shakti’ introduced on August 15.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, she said the scheme is not a ‘super hit’ as presented by the alliance leaders but a ‘super flop’ as it has been tweaked and could be availed by women in five categories alone in the state. “While there are 16 types of services the scheme could be made applicable, it has been confined to only five types of services. This reflects the cheating nature of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan,” she pointed out.

The YSRCP state women’s wing president reiterated that the alliance cheated women of the state on the auspicious ‘Sravan Sukravaram’ (August 15) and it has been once again proved that the Naidu-led government failed to meet election promises. “If a woman has to visit Tirumala using the scheme, she has to change multiple buses to reach the temple. It shows the inefficiency of the government and its implementation of schemes,” she criticised. Stating that it is not just to Tirumala, Varudhu Kalyani said, women have to board several buses in order to reach various temples in the state if they have to avail the free bus service.