YSRCP-supported candidate wins MLC seat in Kurnool

Kurnool: The YSRCP-supported candidate Dr A Madhusudhan won the MLC (local bodies' constituency) seat of Kurnool district with a thumping majority of 903 votes over his rival N Mohan Reddy, who got only 85 votes. The counting of votes was held at Silver Jubilee Government Degree College here on Thursday.

Three contestants - Dr A Madhusudhan, N Mohan Reddy and Bhuma Venkata Venugopal Reddy - were in fray to the MLC post. A total of 1,136 representatives from various local authorities like MPTCs, ZPTCs and municipal councillors in the district participated in the polling. Of the total votes, Dr A Madhusudhan got 988 votes, N Mohan Reddy got 85 votes and Bhuma Venkata Venugopal Reddy got 10 votes while 53 votes were invalidated.

Votes counting was conducted at Silver Jubilee Government Degree College here on Thursday amid tight security under the supervision of district Collector P Koteswara Rao.

Immediately after announcing the victory of Dr A Madhusudhan, the YSRCP cadres celebrated at district headquarter. Party district president BY Ramaiah along with party key leaders distributed sweets and burnt crackers at various key circles in the city.

The winner, Dr A Madhusudhan, told the media that he got a good majority in this election with their leaders' cooperation and mainly the voters have believed in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's good ruling.

Returning Officer and Joint Collector Rama Sunder Reddy handed over the declaration form to the winning candidate, Dr A Madhusudhan.