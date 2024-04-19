YSRCP, TDP candidates file nominations

Rajamahendravaram: NidadavoluConstituency Returning Officer RV Ramana Naik informed that one nomination was filed for Nidadavolu Assembly segment under Rajahmundry Parliament Constituency on Thursday. Geddam Srinivasa Naidu filed nomination papers as YSRCP candidate. YSRCP leader Talari Param Jyoti filed another set of nomination papers.

Maddipati Venkata Raju, the joint candidate of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, and BJP filed two sets of nomination papers for the Gopalapuram (SC) Assembly constituency on the first day. He handed over nomination papers to KL Siva Jyothi, Returning Officer of Gopalapuram Constituency. Ex-Minister KS Jawahar was present. Other TDP leaders have filed two more sets of nomination papers, officials said.