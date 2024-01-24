YSRCP, TDP work out strategies for RS polls

Vijayawada: The sudden decision of the Assembly Speaker accepting the resignation of TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and slapping of a notice on four YSRCP legislators asking them why action should not be taken against them for quitting the ruling party spurred both the parties into hectic activity of working out strategies and counter strategies for the ensuing biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha.

The YSRCP, according to the TDP, is keen to see that its (latter’s) strength in the Assembly comes down and hence it had accepted the resignation of Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Rao had resigned two years back protesting Centre’s move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel plant. The issue was pending with the Speaker so far.

The YSRCP is also likely to put pressure on the Speaker to disqualify four of its members -- Undavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Mekapati Gotham Reddy -- who joined the TDP. If this happens then the YSRCP would be in a comfortable position to win all the three seats or else there is a possibility of losing one seat.

As a counter strategy, the TDP has decided to put pressure on the Speaker to disqualify four of its members Vasupalli Ganesh, Karnam Balram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Maddali Giridhar Rao who had joined the YSRCP. The Jana Sena too wants disqualification of its lone MLA Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, who joined the YSRCP.

If the Speaker disqualifies four TDP MLAs, then he will also have to disqualify all those who joined the YSRCP from the TDP and Jana Sena. The TDP is also trying to rope in the support of all those disgruntled MLAs in the YSRCP who are being denied party ticket for the Assembly elections. This would help the TDP to win one RS seat.

Those who are going to retire are MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and C M Ramesh of the TDP and Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy of the YSRCP.