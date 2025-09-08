YSRCP terms govt ‘anti-farmer’

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader and former minister Dadisetty Raja on Sunday reiterated the party’s stance that the current coalition government is “anti-farmer,” citing severe issues with urea supply. Raja spoke to the media in Tuni and accused the government of encouraging black marketing by diverting fertiliser stocks to private traders, making it difficult for genuine farmers to obtain essential supplies.

He proposed that distribution should be based on the Pattadar Passbook, not the Aadhaar card, to prevent misuse. Raja also condemned the government’s approach to public health, stating that medicare has been privatised, a move he believes is severely affecting the poorer sections of society. He claimed that the government has diluted the Aarogyasri scheme and is not paying bills to network hospitals, thereby hindering access to free medical care.

He urged the government to roll back its decision to bring hospitals under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, warning of negative impacts on the public health system.