YSRCP to announce manifesto during Bapatla Siddham meeting
YSRCP Regional Coordinator and MP, Vijayasai Reddy, is overseeing the arrangements for a preparatory meeting at Medarameetla in Bapatla district

YSRCP Regional Coordinator and MP, Vijayasai Reddy, is overseeing the arrangements for a preparatory meeting at Medarameetla in Bapatla district. During this meeting, it was announced that the YSRCP party manifesto would be unveiled. YSRCP leaders have also released posters related to the preparatory meeting.

Vijayasai Reddy mentioned, "We are organizing a preparatory meeting in Medarametla on the tenth of this month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will elaborate on the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken in the past four years and ten months. The YSRCP's election manifesto will also be introduced during this event. CM Jagan will outline our past accomplishments and future plans."

It is anticipated that around 15 lakh individuals will attend this Siddham Sabha. The public response to the preparatory meetings has been positive, with a significant number of people participating in each gathering. There is a heightened awareness among the public regarding the YSRCP's efforts towards the advancement of backward classes. The meeting will be conducted smoothly to avoid any inconvenience to the attendees.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that the election notification is likely to be issued after the 10th of March, indicating the upcoming electoral activities in the region.

X