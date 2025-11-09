YSRCP to protest against privatisation of medical colleges

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju criticised the coalition government for being negligent towards public health and education. Pointing out the government’s decision to hand over government medical colleges to private players, KK Raju stated that the government is making decisions unilaterally without considering the public's views. Releasing a 'public movement' poster here on Saturday, he said that for the past 40 days, the party activists have been holding peaceful protests against privatisation of government medical colleges across the state.

Based on the call given by the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, protests will be held across the state on November 12 against the move of privatisation of the medical colleges, Raju informed. Opposing the decision, a programme to collect one crore signatures is already being carried out with great enthusiasm across the state, he said. Further, the district president described that the reforms that took place in the education and medical sectors in Andhra Pradesh during Jagan's tenure as Chief Minister were remarkable and marked a golden era in the history of Andhra Pradesh. He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had undertaken several programmes to provide complete security to the health of the poor.

Also, KK Raju alleged that the patients and relatives, who suffered without power for more than 12 hours in King George Hospital recently, were not taken care of. Constituency coordinators Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Tippala Devan Reddy, Molli Apparao, and constituency observer Chintakayala Sanyasi Patrudu and party leaders were present.