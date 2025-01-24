YSRCP to wage legal battle against Collector: Kakani

Nellore: YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that his party is going to wage a legal battle against district Collector O Anand over his unilateral decision of excluding members working with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

It may be recalled that YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is also district president of IRCS Nellore unit, has resigned for his post recently for various reasons including allegations that politicos are ineligible to continue in service organisations like IRCS.

Later, the Collector served notices to five IRCS members (YSRCP leaders), asking them to quit voluntarily, otherwise he must exclude them from the organisation.

In this connection, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy along with the MLC held a press conference at the party office here on Thursday. He pointed out that the Collector has no right to take such decision, because IRCS is an international organisation comprising with MPs and Rajya Sabha Members from different parties in executive committee. He reminded that all the district Collectors, who worked earlier in the district, acted impartially with the IRCS. He alleged that Collector Anand is entirely different as he is working in favour of the ruling party leaders.