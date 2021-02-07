X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP victory cannot be stopped in Panchayat Elections in Andhra Pradesh: MLA Malladi Vishnu

MLA Malladi Vishnu
x

 MLA Malladi Vishnu

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh State Brahmin Corporation Chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the people were in awe by the administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State Brahmin Corporation Chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the people were in awe by the administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Sunday, he went to every household to inquire about public problems in the 24th Division in Vijayawada Sitarampuram.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing welfare schemes in the state in a way that no Chief Minister in the country had done. He has earned the reputation of being the third Chief Minister in the development of the country.

He was incensed that the State Election Commission was acting against the government in the panchayat elections. Malladi Vishnu said nobody can prevent the victory of YSRCP in the panchayat elections in the state. MLA Malladi Vishnu erred over SEC directions to change the colours of ration door delivery vehicles in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X