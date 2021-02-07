YSRCP victory cannot be stopped in Panchayat Elections in Andhra Pradesh: MLA Malladi Vishnu

Andhra Pradesh State Brahmin Corporation Chairman, MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the people were in awe by the administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Sunday, he went to every household to inquire about public problems in the 24th Division in Vijayawada Sitarampuram.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing welfare schemes in the state in a way that no Chief Minister in the country had done. He has earned the reputation of being the third Chief Minister in the development of the country.

He was incensed that the State Election Commission was acting against the government in the panchayat elections. Malladi Vishnu said nobody can prevent the victory of YSRCP in the panchayat elections in the state. MLA Malladi Vishnu erred over SEC directions to change the colours of ration door delivery vehicles in the state.