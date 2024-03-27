YSRCP Vijayawada West candidate Shaik Asif conducts special prayers for success of bus yatra

Under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, the poor of the state will be uplifted, said YSR Congress Party Western Constituency Assembly candidate Shaik Asif. He made these remarks after conducting special prayers at the Dargah of Panja Center along with party leaders, seeking the success of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's bus trip to start the election campaign. A chadar was offered to Baba in the dargah.

Asifgaru criticized Chandrababu, stating that he is trying to deceive the people once again with his alliance. He praised Jagan Mohan Reddy for his courage to ask people not to vote for him if it is good for them, challenging Chandrababu to do the same.

Highlighting the welfare schemes introduced by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state, Asifgaru pointed out the benefits for all people, especially BC, SC, ST, and minority communities. He emphasized that the people of the state are eagerly waiting to oust the TDP alliance, which has failed to find suitable candidates for the upcoming elections.

Asifgaru also criticized the selection of candidates by Chandrababu's alliance partners, BJP and Janasena, describing it as a sign of degradation in their leadership. The mention of the bus trip in Jagan Mohan Reddy's election campaign reportedly made opposition leaders tremble, according to Asifgaru.

Several YSRCP state minority senior leaders, including Sheikh Baji Shahid, Sheikh Apsar, Babu bhai Pidada Srinivasa Rao, Naeem, and Singh, participated in the prayers at the Dargah.