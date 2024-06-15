  • Menu
YSRCP will become extinct by 2029, predicts MLA

Proddatur MLA Nandyala Varadarajulu Reddy predicted that YSRCP will completely disappear by 2029. Efforts are already going on to merge with Congress, he added.

Proddatur (YSR district): Proddatur MLA Nandyala Varadarajulu Reddy predicted that YSRCP will completely disappear by 2029. Efforts are already going on to merge with Congress, he added.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had already acted on his electoral promises, by signing files of five key points in the manifesto. A decision on the super six schemes also will be taken in the first cabinet meeting, he added. Reddy said that the Chief Minister's mission is to take the State on the path of development. He also announced that the government would soon decide on the construction of government houses. He assured that he will coordinate with all departments to address pending bills.

