YSRCP will sweep all seats, says ZP chairperson

Vizianagaram: The YSRCP district president and Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence over the victory of the party in coming elections and at the same time revealed some disturbances in the party at ground level.

Speaking to The Hans India, Rao said that TDP have no right to blame the government for conducting BC Garjana. The present government had delivered many services to BC communities in all aspects. They were appointed chairperson, MLAs, deputy Chief Ministers. "We identified around 138 BC communities and they are recognised with corporations. No other government had made such great favour to them, he added.

When asked about group politics in the district, Rao said that there may be some differences among party leaders in village, mandal level but all of us are under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and everyone have to follow the leader's instructions only. He also said that," we will sweep all nine Assembly seats in combined Vizianagaram district in coming Assembly elections. We will repeat the same result as 2019 elections."

Explaining about Gadapa Gadapaku programme, Rao said that the programme helps to create awareness among the public about the schemes and programmes of the government to ensure that the benefits reach the last mile beneficiary covering all the eligible beneficiaries and seek feedback, suggestions from the public for process improvement and further improve the service delivery.

Rao also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy offered me to contest as MLA in previous elections, but, I choose to lead the district instead of confine to one constitution. Finally, "we achieved it by winning all the nine MLA seats here. Now, I don't have any option than following the instructions of my boss," he added.