YSRCP will win civic polls: Jogi Ramesh, Posani

Amaravati: Affirming that YSRCP will win in the ensuing civic polls MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration on voters using abusing language in poll campaigns.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that both father-son duo had abandoned the State and ran away to Hyderabad during the first wave of Covid-19 and soon Naidu will leave to Singapore, a place close to his heart after facing the defeat in coming municipal polls. He stated that TDP has no candidates to field in the elections, as even the party cadre have lost faith in Naidu, hence was the defeat in Kuppam. All that TDP had got was some paid artistes and paid media channels to spread the malicious propaganda of Naidu. The MLA said that the TDP in Vijayawada was divided into groups and there is no chance to secure a single seat. People are ready to reject TDP again, as they were impressed with the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. Meanwhile, actor Posani Krishna Murali who took part in an election campaign in Vijayawada city, told media that people have already decided to vote for YSRCP. Reacting to the Amaravati protests, Posani Krishna Murali has alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is behind it and unlike him, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy didn't initiate heinous attacks on farmers like the Basheerbagh incident.