YSRCP wins in 23 wards in Elamanchili municipality in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The results of Elamanchili municipality appear to be in favour of the YSRCP.

Of the 25 wards in the municipality, YSRCP won in 23 wards.

Besides parts of Elamanchili municipality, the impact of 'Save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant' is witnessed in close to five wards in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation in the initial round of the counting.

The election officials collected documents that contained 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' slogans as some of the ballot boxes were heaped with slips of 'save VSP'.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the counting exercise at Andhra University wherein the process of counting began at eight different venues on the campus.

Along with other officials, District Collector V Vinay Chand and Sub-Collector of Narsipatnam N Mourya are monitoring the counting process.

A command control room was set for the purpose and tight security is in place to handle any untoward incident.