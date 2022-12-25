Yuletide spirit grips Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Yuletide spirit exuded in the city as Christian communities celebrated Xmas with fervour. From carol singing to praying and community gathering, the festival celebrations included a host of events. Spreading happiness, many celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ with gaiety. For the community, it was a day to meet, greet and make merry.

After two years of Covid-induced lull, Christians soaked in festive fervour across the city. Churches were lit up on the occasion. Among a host of others, Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Church, Mar Thoma Syrian Church, St Anthony Church and Union Chapel Church were decked up for the occasion.

Chefs in hotels baked plum cakes and pastries to add to the festival menu. At Novotel, guests could pick up from a selection of Christmas delights made specially for the occasion, including peking duck, turkey, sangria and plum cake. Other hotels too followed suit in exuding festive spirit by offering Christmas eve dinners and elaborate brunches. Meanwhile, many took to social media platforms to upload their special moments with their loved ones and spread cheer and happiness.