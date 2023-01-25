Yuva Galam Padayatra: Nara Lokesh to visit Kadapa today, offer prayers at temples

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will visit Kadapa district today ahead of Yuva Galam Padayatra from January 27. Lokesh will offer prayers before the yatra. Lokesh will pay his respects at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad shortly and head to Kadapa from Shamshabad Airport.

In the evening special pooja will be performed at Kadapa Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple followed by offering special prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah and Roman Catholic Church. He will visit Tirumala temple tomorrow morning and leave for Kuppam.

Police gave permission for TDP leader Nara Lokesh's padayatra with special conditions. It is known that TDP national general secretary decided to do Padayatra covering 4000 kilometers for 400 days from Kuppam to Itchapuram under the name of Yuva Galam.